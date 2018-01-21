Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The three-bedroom, two-bath home at 3126 Wabash Avenue is within walking distance of TCU. Built in the 1920’s, this quaint but spacious cottage has plenty of charm.
Enter the home and one is welcomed by a large living area with fireplace flanked by a built-in bookcase on one side and bench with storage on the other side. There are French doors that lead to the formal dining area. The kitchen features newer cabinets, granite countertops, gas cook top, large stainless-steel refrigerator and plenty of storage. There is another large living area at the back of the home which has French doors that lead to the back yard and open patio area.
The spacious master suite is at the back of the home and off the second living area and separate utility room. The additional two large bedrooms are off the dining area and hallway and are separated by another full bath. There is an abundance of storage throughout the home.
The home has great curb-appeal and a large back yard with an open patio and storage shed. There is also a security gate across the driveway and fenced yard. It also features hardwood floors and a new roof. All appliances stay with the home.
Call Carol Swanson with Burt • Ladner Real Estate at 817-233-0949 for additional information.
