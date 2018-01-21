Moore Real Estate | Burleson

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate announces the home located at 617 Falls Creek Court in Prairie Timber Estates, a quiet neighborhood just 20 minutes from Fort Worth. The custom home, located in Burleson with Joshua ISD schools, features 4,100 square feet, four bedrooms, four baths, three living areas, and a three-car garage. The elevated half-acre lot creates a striking first impression with inviting brick exterior and lush landscaping.
Through an arched entry lies the welcoming foyer and open concept entertaining areas unified by rich hand-scraped hardwood floors, wood beam ceilings, and abundant natural light. The space is anchored by a California kitchen with gorgeous design elements, including five-burner gas cook top, subway tile backsplash, and a full suite of stainless-steel appliances. Two pantries and textured glass-front cabinets offer abundant storage. The kitchen overlooks the living room and breakfast nook, both featuring walls- of-windows with amazing views of the backyard and beyond.
The secluded master suite boasts a comfortable sitting area and sun-filled spa bath with soaking tub, walk-in shower, separate vanities, and a vast dual-sided closet. A second bedroom, full bath, executive study, and mud room are also located on the first floor. Upstairs, two large bedroom suites enjoy private baths and large walk-in closets. Two living areas and a built-in study station offer flexible entertaining or the option for a fifth bedroom.
Enjoy every season in the serenity of the sprawling backyard from the covered patio or hang a hammock below the canopy of mature oak trees. The neighborhood jogging trail and private pond offer additional options for outdoor pursuits.
The home features the best in energy efficiency, including full envelope insulation and name-brand appliances. The home is now offered at $519,000. For more information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
