Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Dee Kvasnicka, with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Colleyville, presents the traditional-style home at 2904 Scarborough Lane W, located on approximately a half-acre in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Colleyville. Its location is just minutes from D/FW International Airport and is a short commute from downtown Fort Worth or Dallas. The home is in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.
An impressive circular driveway encompasses a lushly landscaped island which welcomes visitors to the four-bedroom home. The home has a chef’s kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The island cook top has space for seating. A sizable breakfast room features a wall-of-windows and has a large built-in hutch.
The master suite is located on the first level and has dual closets and vanities as well as a separate tub and shower. Windows and a door leading to the back patio complete the large master retreat.
Also located on the first floor are a convenient mother-in-law suite and a bright utility room.
The elegant curved staircase leads you to a game room with a built-in desk. Two upstairs bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, share a bath. Two massive storage areas are located upstairs. One leads to floored attic space. The home has storage galore.
The rear grounds feature an inviting play pool, a nice sized pergola and lots of green space with plenty of room for outdoor entertaining.
A rear entry three-car garage has a spiral staircase leading to the attic.
For more information or for a private showing, contact Kvasnicka at 817-808-8002 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503-4000.
