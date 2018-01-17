Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller

Chad Collins and Coldwell Banker present 711 Berkshire Hill Drive in Keller, priced $599,900. Sited on a lush .62-acre lot in Idlewood Estates, one of Hidden Lakes’ gated communities, the stunning home was constructed in 2004. With towering native trees and surrounded by meticulous landscape, the home exudes warmth from the first glance.
The versatile, two-story floor plan presents 4,090 square feet of living space including luxurious formals, an oversized family room, a chef’s kitchen with an adjacent breakfast area, a first-level master suite, four secondary bedrooms, four full bathrooms, an entertaining game room with a walk-out balcony, a media room and a three-car garage with an automatic wrought-iron gate.
Elegantly appointed throughout every room, amenities include elegant ceramic tile flooring, a grand staircase with wrought iron spindles, tall ceilings, a plethora of granite, gracious windows, custom built-ins, upgraded light fixtures and so much more.
Alfresco entertaining comes easy in the impressive backyard oasis. With plenty of room for play, the resort-inspired area is a tranquil retreat highlighted by a saltwater diving pool with an attached spa and waterfalls.
As an added bonus, the home is ideally located within walking distance to the neighborhood elementary. Hidden Lakes residents enjoy access to three neighborhood pools, dedicated parks and heavily wooded trails that link to the renowned Sky Creek Ranch golf course.
The home feeds the Keller I.S.D. and offers easy access to local eateries, upscale shopping and D/FW International Airport. For additional information, call Chad Collins at 817-416-3712. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
