Real Estate

Elevate Realty Group | Granbury

January 14, 2018 12:00 AM

The new custom home at 6304 Kelly Drive is located in the Sealey Ridge subdivision of Granbury. The property sits on a little over half an acre and offers easy access to Glen Rose, Cleburne and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.

At 2,301 square feet, the four bedrooms, three bath and two-car garage features an open floor plan on a heavily treed lot. The living room has a floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace, windows that let in a ton of natural light and tall ceilings. The kitchen is outfitted with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and a very nice breakfast nook that overlooks the large backyard.

The generously-sized master bedroom includes an en suite master bath. The bathroom has his-and-her sinks, separate tub and a walk-in shower. The huge bonus room upstairs has a full bath and could be used as a game room or extra bedroom. The home features a full foam insulation package.

The home is priced $297,900. Call an Elevate Agent at 817-736-5757 to schedule a viewing.

