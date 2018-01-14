Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Located on a premier street in the TCU-Colonial neighborhood, the charming Austin stone home at 3700 Westcliff Road South features four bedrooms, three and one-half baths and a three-car garage.
Brooke McWhirter with Williams Trew Real Estate will have the home open Sunday, January 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. Priced $498,000, the two-story residence with 2,620 square feet offers close-in living in a historic neighborhood with the Hulen corridor of fine shops and restaurants conveniently close. TCU is one block away.
The home features two living areas, a wet-bar, hardwood floors, skylights, and laundry room. The three-car garage is oversized with tall doors suitable for a pick-up truck and big storage closets for the handy-man enthusiast. The master bedroom suite was added on at a later date and is located downstairs with a large bathroom and three closets. Many of the original accoutrements of the original home remain which make it all the more inviting. The upstairs bedroom and bath offer privacy. The covered patio with beautiful landscaping completes the package.
Directions to open house; from University Drive turn west on Berry Street or from Hulen Street turn east on Bellaire Drive South, turn south onto Simondale Drive, and the house is on the corner at 3700 Westcliff Road South. For more information, contact Jerry Taylor with Williams Trew Real Estate at 817-632-9471 or jerry@williamstrew.com and williamstrew.com.
Comments