Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Homestead Exemption

Now is the time for homeowners who’d like to save on property taxes. And if a home was purchased in Texas in 2017, it is important to utilize the advantages of that purchase and file for a residential homestead exemption, a legal exemption that removes part of the home’s value from taxation, which, depending on the value of the home, could potentially save thousands each year.
To qualify, one must have owned the property as their primary residence by January 1, 2018, and may not claim a homestead exemption on any other property. The deadline to file is April 30, 2018.
There are two easy steps to file.
Step one: Verify that ownership has changed and the tax rolls reflect new ownership by contacting the county’s appraisal-district office. Tarrant County residents may do this online via the Tarrant Appraisal District (TAD) website, tad.org, or by calling 817-284-0024.
Step two: Download and print the 2018 Application for Residential Homestead Exemption form from tad.org. (Go to Forms, and from the drop-down menu select Homestead Exemption.) Complete, then mail to the TAD Exemption Division. The address is near the top of application.
For a list of appraisal-district offices in nearby counties, visit updatethemetroplex.com. For more information on filing a homestead exemption in Tarrant County, contact the Tarrant Appraisal District or visit tad.org.
