Ebby Halliday Realtors | Weatherford

The home at 2121 Lorrie Lane is located in Weatherford, which is known as the peach capital of Texas and celebrated yearly at the Parker County Peach Festival and is just 25 miles West of Fort Worth. With a population of close to 30,000 residents and a number of historic homes, the city has more than 60 Queen Ann, Victorian and other architecturally significant homes built at the turn of the 20th Century.
The property is situated in the subdivision of Bedinger Place, priced at $239,900 and built by Sandlin Homes. The floor plan is open and airy with a split-style bedroom arrangement. There are four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Built in 2014 and encompassing 2,170 square feet, the brick home with stone accent elevation has granite counters in the kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. The all-electric home has a neutral color scheme throughout along with ceramic and carpet flooring. The master bedroom has an abundance of windows for natural lighting and the master bathroom has an oversized shower and separate garden tub. In addition, there is a large walk-in closet and separate vanities.
Outside, find a landscaped yard with full sprinkler system and lighting. The home also offers gutters and a covered patio area ideal for offsetting the extreme heat elements of the summer to enjoy outdoor barbeques. There is a retaining wall and plenty of room for a swing set or building a small play pool. Located on an interior lot with a three-car garage, the new homeowner can enjoy a gently used home for less than the price of new construction.
The home has easy access to major highways, local schools, and extensive shopping. Offered exclusively by Ebby Halliday Realtors and Onofre ‘OC’ Chapa, the home is ready for the new owner with limited wait time as opposed to building from scratch. For additional information or a private showing, contact Chapa at oc@ebby.com.
