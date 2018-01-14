Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Discover Texas-sized living at the hilltop-home situated on more than an acre of rolling land.
With more than 2,700 square feet of space boasting views of sky and land in every room, the home offers versatility for relaxed living and entertaining. The light and bright interior is enhanced by rich wood floors, crown molding and high ceilings.
Guests will be drawn to the downstairs living room centered on an inviting fireplace. The area adjoins a gorgeous kitchen for an easy flow for gatherings on any scale.
The chef will relish time in the kitchen where a huge granite island, stainless appliances, tile flooring, stone backsplash, custom cabinets and breakfast area answer every need.
An upstairs game room provides another place for playing, media or just relaxing with more endless views of Texas skies and land as the backdrop.
Four bedrooms and two and one-half baths include the spacious master suite with windows framing a sitting area that beckons quiet, private time with a good book. The luxurious bath has a garden tub, dual vanities, a glass walk-in shower and large walk-in closet.
The additional two bedrooms are split to provide privacy for guests and the front room with French doors and views of the front yard is ideal for a home office.
Offered at $379,900, the home at 3713 S. Lighthouse Hill Lane is open Sunday, January 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact Lauren Edwards of Virginia Cook Realtors at 817-235-8987 or ledwards@virginiacook.com.
