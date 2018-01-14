The home at 3713 S Lighthouse Hill Lane is open Sunday, January 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The home at 3713 S Lighthouse Hill Lane is open Sunday, January 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. Picasa
The home at 3713 S Lighthouse Hill Lane is open Sunday, January 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. Picasa

Real Estate

Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

January 14, 2018 12:00 AM

Discover Texas-sized living at the hilltop-home situated on more than an acre of rolling land.

With more than 2,700 square feet of space boasting views of sky and land in every room, the home offers versatility for relaxed living and entertaining. The light and bright interior is enhanced by rich wood floors, crown molding and high ceilings.

Guests will be drawn to the downstairs living room centered on an inviting fireplace. The area adjoins a gorgeous kitchen for an easy flow for gatherings on any scale.

The chef will relish time in the kitchen where a huge granite island, stainless appliances, tile flooring, stone backsplash, custom cabinets and breakfast area answer every need.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

An upstairs game room provides another place for playing, media or just relaxing with more endless views of Texas skies and land as the backdrop.

Four bedrooms and two and one-half baths include the spacious master suite with windows framing a sitting area that beckons quiet, private time with a good book. The luxurious bath has a garden tub, dual vanities, a glass walk-in shower and large walk-in closet.

The additional two bedrooms are split to provide privacy for guests and the front room with French doors and views of the front yard is ideal for a home office.

Offered at $379,900, the home at 3713 S. Lighthouse Hill Lane is open Sunday, January 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact Lauren Edwards of Virginia Cook Realtors at 817-235-8987 or ledwards@virginiacook.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

    Take in the beauty of the Central Coast with these aerial views of Big Sur, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, San Simeon and Moonstone Beach in Cambria, filmed in May 2016. Courtesy of Mike Robinson, www.MikeRobinson.photography

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video 3:05

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video
UIL Spirit State Championships: Day 3 2:24

UIL Spirit State Championships: Day 3
Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:55

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

View More Video