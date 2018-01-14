Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The Overton Woods home at 4774 Overton Woods Drive is landscaped to perfection and features outdoor lighting illuminating the generous lawn. The one story design is less common and quite enviable with its spacious living areas and open floor plan.
Great natural light flows through large atrium windows, even when the recessed lighting is off. The wood burning fireplaces highlight both the living room (currently used as a formal dining) and the great room. A few walls in the home have been opened to allow its oversized rooms to flow easily from one to the other. The kitchen is spacious and has plenty of counter space and cabinets.
All three of the bathrooms have been completely revitalized as has the utility room. Nine-foot ceilings, beautiful wood floors, great colors, crisp moldings and trim, sprinkler and security systems are just a few of the reasons to love the home.
The home is offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors and open Sunday, January 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information about the home, listed for $714,000, contact Cathy Taylor at 817-975-0605.
