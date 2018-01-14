The home at 1106 Delaware Drive is priced $488,900.
Real Estate

Ebby Halliday Realtors | Mansfield

January 14, 2018

The home at 1106 Delaware Drive is located in the subdivision of Twin Creeks, a small community of approximately 240 homes in western Mansfield. The two-story home boasts 4,166 square feet with four bedrooms, media room, and a large entertainment room with wet bar and patio. The home is in the Mansfield School District.

Walking into the home for the first time is like walking into a brand new home. When arriving, one is welcomed to the new decorative wrought-iron door with operable opening glass. The first steps are in the decorative tile entryway, with an immediate view of the recently refinished hand-scraped hardwood floors. The open living and dining room with the Austin stone fireplace is perfect​ for​ entertaining. Granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, double oven, and the new six-burner Italian-made gas range makes for a wonderful cooking experience. Relax in the main floor office/den that features full wall oak built-ins and hardwood floors.

The main floor master suite with the high double-coved ceiling makes for a comfortable and quiet atmosphere. The master bath has a large walk-in travertine shower with decorative vanities and granite countertops. The extra large master closet can accommodate the largest of wardrobes and has a separate cedar closet. The three-car garage features a newly enameled floor and plenty of storage space.

The home is listed at $488,900 and is move-in ready. Visit 1106Delaware.Ebby.com for photos of the home. Contact Marc or Linda at 612-961-2295 for​ a private showing.

