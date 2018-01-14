Ebby Halliday Realtors | Grapevine

Sara Keleher with Cavalle Keleher Group at Ebby Halliday Realtors presents the Grapevine property located at 4364 Bradford Drive. Terrific curb appeal immediately attracts you to the four bedrooms, two and one-half baths traditional home located on a cul-de-sac in Glade Crossing. The home feeds into Grapevine-Colleyville schools and is offered for $360,000.
An ideal floor plan features the master suite and a powder bath on the first floor, and three additional bedrooms upstairs. The kitchen has been recently updated with a stylish transitional feel featuring freshly painted gray cabinets that match a rustic wood ceiling treatment and an adorable barn door concealing the pantry and utility. The look is finished with black granite countertops and a matched set of premium stainless appliances.
The sunny kitchen overlooks a private playground in the backyard, including a sparkling pool, hot tub, covered patio, workshop/barn with power, and mature trees and landscaping providing shade and privacy. The pool was resurfaced in 2017. Back inside, the living room has vaulted ceilings, laminate wood floors and a pretty fireplace, leading into the formal dining room overlooking the pool and backyard.
Recent exterior painting and gutters, and a 2016 high-end air and heat pump ensures comfort and efficiency. The home has plenty of storage including two master closets, a large walk-in upstairs and extensive walk-in floored attic space. The home is close to 360 and 121, and walking/biking distance to some of Grapevine's best loved parks. Call for a private showing at 817-291-6530 or visit 4364bradford@ebby.com for additional information and photos.
