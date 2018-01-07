Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

7510 Ravenswood Road, a beautiful 3,304 square foot home on the Brazos River is located in the private country club community of Pecan Plantation. Situated on one-and-a-half acres, the picture-perfect home offers tons of amenities.
Enter the home and discover a well-designed floor plan, ideal for entertaining with a spacious living area, a private dining room, and a chef’s kitchen with granite countertops, center work island, and breakfast area, all with million-dollar views of the river. The home boasts three bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite while the guest bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill styled bath and both enjoy oversized closets.
Ideal for gatherings is the 17-foot by 26-foot game room with tile floors, vaulted ceilings, custom built-ins, and floor-to-ceiling windows to bring mother-nature indoors. The home includes a private office and/or craft space and oversized laundry room with a half bath.
The back porch and pergola area are splendid with ample space for entertaining and outdoor dining. The immediate area around the back of the home is elevated and fenced with a nice water feature and beautiful cast iron gates that lead down to the rest of the property. A gentle slope with tons of trees leads all the way down to the Brazos River’s edge where one can enjoy fishing, swimming, tubing, and much more.
Rounding out the list of amenities in the home are wood and tile floors, massive crown molding and coffered ceilings, plantation shutters, low utility bills, a walk-up staircase to the attic space, leaf guard gutters, surround sound system, wood burning fireplace, more storage and closet space, two-car garage plus golf cart space, circle drive, sprinkler system that uses river water for irrigation and lush, mature landscaping.
The Pecan Plantation Country Club location offers multiple club houses, restaurants, a grocery store, a bank, a gas station, tennis, multiple golf courses, two airports, three riverfront parks, equestrian facilities, an archery range, RV parking, and tons of deer to watch. The home is priced $469,900. Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour of the property and Pecan Plantation or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com.
