Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The two Oleander Place townhomes located at 1112 and 1138 S Adams Street, are centrally-located in the heart of one of Fort Worth’s vibrant neighborhoods and offers urban amenities not found in most communities. Situated one block from Magnolia Avenue in the heart of Tarrant County’s second largest employment center, there is a pride of ownership as evidenced by the acclaimed restaurants and historic landmarks being restored in the area.
The three-bedroom, three-and-one-half bath home features a roof-top deck equipped with gas, allowing for grilling and fire pit enjoyment while entertaining and taking in outstanding views of downtown, control four smart home features, an open concept living/dining/kitchen with high-end appliances and bar seating and large windows to provide ambient light.
Identical floor plans on these bookend units of the Oleander Place Townhomes, both units have hardwood floors, a two-car attached garage for parking in addition to street availability and over 2,600 square feet of living space. The third floor consists of the master bedroom, one guest room and bath plus a study. Each townhome is priced $519,000 and are marketed by The Robbins Group of Williams Trew Real Estate. Photos/virtual tours are available at Williamstrew.com by searching 1112 and 1138 S. Adams. Both homes are open Sunday, January 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. To schedule a private showing, contact Pam Robbins at 817 480-7574.
