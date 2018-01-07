The townhomes at 1112 and 1138 S. Adams Street are open Sunday, January 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The townhomes at 1112 and 1138 S. Adams Street are open Sunday, January 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The townhomes at 1112 and 1138 S. Adams Street are open Sunday, January 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Real Estate

Williams Trew | Fort Worth

January 07, 2018 12:00 AM

UPDATED January 04, 2018 04:09 PM

Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The two Oleander Place townhomes located at 1112 and 1138 S Adams Street, are centrally-located in the heart of one of Fort Worth’s vibrant neighborhoods and offers urban amenities not found in most communities. Situated one block from Magnolia Avenue in the heart of Tarrant County’s second largest employment center, there is a pride of ownership as evidenced by the acclaimed restaurants and historic landmarks being restored in the area.

The three-bedroom, three-and-one-half bath home features a roof-top deck equipped with gas, allowing for grilling and fire pit enjoyment while entertaining and taking in outstanding views of downtown, control four smart home features, an open concept living/dining/kitchen with high-end appliances and bar seating and large windows to provide ambient light.

Identical floor plans on these bookend units of the Oleander Place Townhomes, both units have hardwood floors, a two-car attached garage for parking in addition to street availability and over 2,600 square feet of living space. The third floor consists of the master bedroom, one guest room and bath plus a study. Each townhome is priced $519,000 and are marketed by The Robbins Group of Williams Trew Real Estate. Photos/virtual tours are available at Williamstrew.com by searching 1112 and 1138 S. Adams. Both homes are open Sunday, January 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. To schedule a private showing, contact Pam Robbins at 817 480-7574.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

    Take in the beauty of the Central Coast with these aerial views of Big Sur, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, San Simeon and Moonstone Beach in Cambria, filmed in May 2016. Courtesy of Mike Robinson, www.MikeRobinson.photography

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video 3:05

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video
All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies 0:30

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies
Made with love: warming hearts in Fort Worth 1:08

Made with love: warming hearts in Fort Worth

View More Video