Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | North Tarrant County

One of the hottest areas for 2018, by far, promises to be north Tarrant County.
Charles Schwab, the California-based financial services firm, has started on its new $100 million regional office campus there. The 70-acre project in Westlake will have 2,600 workers when it opens in early 2019 — with plans to eventually almost double that to 5,000 people strong, a great many of them talented Texans.
In nearby Southlake, Nebraska-based brokerage firm TD Ameritrade has begun moving to its brand-new, 300,000-square-foot campus on 78 acres. Its two connected buildings will be home base to about 1,500 financial services, technology and operations staff from the company’s current Fort Worth location.
North Tarrant County is extremely desirable for businesses. With Fidelity Investments, Deloitte University and others already there, “this part of North Texas,” said the Dallas Business Journal in 2017, “has become a mecca to financial services firms.”
Never miss a local story.
Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty has recognized the energy of Southlake, Westlake and surrounds for a long time, even opening an office dedicated to the area in 2012, in Southlake. Southlake boasts a bustling town square, 1,100 acres of parks, the academically and athletically gifted Carroll Independent School District, more than 130 restaurants, more than 250 shops and a community spirit like no other.
It also includes some of the most passionate real estate agents in the business: the agents of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. In fact, from January 2017 through November 2017, the longest 2017 reporting period available from North Texas Real Estate Information Systems at press time, they sold more homes in Southlake, Westlake and Trophy Club priced more than $1 million than the agents at any other firm. When it comes to luxury living in north Tarrant County, one brokerage continues to lead.
To see all the homes, ranches and land represented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty in Tarrant County, all of North Texas and around the world visit briggsfreeman.com.
Comments