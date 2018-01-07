Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew presents One Museum Place located in the center of Fort Worth’s museum district and equestrian center. Open Sunday, January 7 from 2 to 4 p.m., One Museum Place at 3100 West 7th Street features 34 one and two-bedroom residences with extended outdoor balconies on most units, spacious floor plans, kitchens with top-of-the-line stain-less steel appliances, granite countertops, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Of these units, 23 have sold and 11 are remaining. The picturesque views from One Museum place encompass the downtown Fort Worth skyline and The Modern Museum and its water features and sculpted art.
Amenities of One Museum Place include an outdoor terrace with an outdoor fireplace, pool, and heated spa. Residents enjoy the cozy sitting and lounging outdoor areas as well as the resident’s social party room. Other features include a fitness center, a secured residential lobby, and parking area.
The cultural district continues to grow with more and more businesses coming to the area. Across from One Museum Place you will find Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, World of Beer, Blue Sushi, ZYN22 Indoor Cycling, Castle Nail Salon, Museum Smiles, a pet food store and much more. Fort Worth’s premier home furnishing retailer, Domain XCIV, is nearby. To learn more about the area, please visit www.MuseumPlace.com.
For more information or an appointment to view these residences, contact Karen Hunn at 817-229-0932, Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659, or Alana Long at 682-321-2151. For floor plans and additional information regarding these developments, visit www.MuseumPlaceLiving.com.
Comments