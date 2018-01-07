Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

Tommy Pistana of The Pistana Group and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage present a move-in ready property located at 3545 Confidence Drive in Fort Worth and priced $317,500. Nestled in the community of Saratoga and Northwest ISD, the home sits on a private corner lot and features four spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms with a half-bath downstairs for guests. Additional living space includes a down stairs office and a large game room upstairs.
The kitchen includes a large granite island, 42-inch cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, and open concept perfect for entertaining. On the main level, the master suite is large and offers a bay window for a seating area, garden tub with separate shower, and walk-in closet.
Step into the landscaped backyard and entertain on the custom extended patio. A unique features is the rear garage door with access directly to the backyard. Other amenities include crown molding, mud area for shoes and coats, and built-in shelving in the family room.
The home is energy efficient with a well-designed floor plan that offers an abundance of space. For additional information, call or text The Pistana Group at 817-854-3191 or email info@thepistanagroup.com or visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available.
