Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents her newest listing located at 6800 Desert Highlands Drive, in Mira Vista, in one of Fort Worth’s premier golf course communities. With 24-hour guarded security and included front yard maintenance, the garden home offers a carefree, lock-and-leave lifestyle in a stunning package. Impeccable landscaping enhances the corner lot and lime-washed brick exterior, creating timeless curb appeal.
Built by luxury home builder Paul Kelly as his personal residence, the home is thoughtfully designed and crafted with unlimited upgrades, including travertine floors, stone counters, distinctive fixtures, and Class IV-hail resistant roof.
Pleasing natural light flows throughout the home’s open floor plan that includes 3,189 square feet with four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and multiple living areas. The generously-sized main living area is graced by a gas log fireplace, high ceilings, and huge windows overlooking the private patio and fenced lawn beyond. The formal dining room, breakfast room, and gourmet kitchen share the same view and seamlessly compose the entertaining areas. A large island, walk-in pantry, and abundant counter space make the kitchen as functional as it is beautiful.
Set apart from the other bedrooms, the secluded master suite offers a spa-like bath, sitting area, huge closet, and coffee bar with refrigerator. Two additional bedrooms, study, and utility room complete the first floor amenities. Upstairs, a large, well-appointed bonus room with full bath is a lovely guest retreat, second living room, or private office. The expansive floored attic offers easy access for storage or future additions. Further storage is available thanks to a closet accessible from the oversized two-car garage.
The home is open Sunday, January 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information about the home, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com to view additional listings.
