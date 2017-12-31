Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The custom home at 5912 Lamb Creek, located on a large oversized lot, is loaded with extra amenities and has views of the neighborhood community greenbelt and skyline. The home features four bedrooms plus a study, two spacious living areas, two dining areas, spacious master suite, gourmet kitchen and approximately 3,500 square feet of living area.
The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, high-end terrazzo tile flooring, premium grade stainless-steel countertops, double ovens, tumbled stone backsplash and high-quality custom cabinetry.
The first floor features a large spacious living area with tall ceilings, hand-scraped hardwood flooring, soaring floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and tall windows to enhance the greenbelt and skyline views.
The spacious master suite is also located on the first level and features access to the patio, master bath with large walk-in tiled shower, garden tub and large master closet. Also on the first level is the study and formal dining area, all with hardwood flooring. The second level features a game room, three bedrooms and two full baths.
The home has amenities that include an oversized pool-sized lot, storage building/workshop with electricity, iron fencing, professional landscaping, tank-less hot water heater and many more custom features throughout.
For additional information or for a private viewing of the home, contact Grant Arlington with Williams Trew Real Estate at 817-632-9463.
