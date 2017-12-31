Rocky Creek Ranch is on the south side of Benbrook Lake, less than three miles from Chisholm Trail Parkway.
Rocky Creek Ranch is on the south side of Benbrook Lake, less than three miles from Chisholm Trail Parkway.
Rocky Creek Ranch is on the south side of Benbrook Lake, less than three miles from Chisholm Trail Parkway.

Real Estate

Rocky Creek Ranch | Southwest Fort Worth

December 31, 2017 12:00 AM

UPDATED December 28, 2017 03:17 PM

Williams Trew presents Rocky Creek Ranch in southwest Fort Worth. Rocky Creek Ranch is on the south side of Benbrook Lake and less than three miles from the Chisholm Trail Parkway. With the opening of the parkway, the ranch is 15 minutes from downtown Fort Worth and minutes from many of Fort Worth’s finest private schools.

The ranch encompasses more than 1,800 acres with lot sizes ranging from 10 to 50 acres. Prices range from $145,000 to $655,000. Rocky Creek Ranch is an AG exempt development, which has significant tax benefits for its residents.

A combination of location, beauty and amenities, more than six miles of wooded trails wind around the property, offering residents a great place to ride horses, walk, jog or cycle.

A 136-acre dedicated common area on Mustang Creek also serves as a serene area to ride, picnic and enjoy nature.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Benbrook Lake is accessible from a nearby public boat ramp and provides a variety of recreational activities. The area has lake views, acres of pastoral land, dedicated equestrian areas, wooded trails and crystal streams.

For more information, call 817-632-9483 or visit www.liveatrockycreek.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

    Take in the beauty of the Central Coast with these aerial views of Big Sur, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, San Simeon and Moonstone Beach in Cambria, filmed in May 2016. Courtesy of Mike Robinson, www.MikeRobinson.photography

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video 3:05

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video
Avery Anderson just can't be stopped at Whataburger tourney 1:03

Avery Anderson just can't be stopped at Whataburger tourney
TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford 0:29

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

View More Video