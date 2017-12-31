Elevate Realty Group | Granbury

The home at 6102 N. Waverly Court, located in Pecan Plantation, offers breathtaking views of the Pecan Golf Course and pond on the 17th hole. At 2,814 square feet, the home has three bedrooms, two and one-half baths and a two-car garage.
Located on a lot with a circular drive, the home has three separate living areas. The living room has a fireplace and the sunroom and den are spacious. Amazing new brand-name picture windows have been added to bring in a ton of natural light as well as gorgeous views of the backyard and golf course
The master bedroom is large as is the master bath. The bathroom includes his-and-her sinks, separate walk-in shower and tub. The other two bedrooms are located upstairs. Many updates have been added throughout the home including roof, gutters, heating and cooling system, garage door opener and some new wood floors.
The home is priced $319,900. Call Paula Allison at 817-964-8264 to schedule a viewing.
