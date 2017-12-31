The townhome at 3422 W 6th Street is priced $529,900.
Real Estate

Williams Trew | Fort Worth

December 31, 2017 12:00 AM

UPDATED December 28, 2017 03:12 PM

The new construction, custom townhome at 3422 W 6th Street is nestled in the heart of Fort Worth and offers designer finishes and appointments. Designed for today’s lifestyle this “lock and leave” offers minimum maintenance. The home’s open floor plan with soaring ceilings creates great space and flexibility.

There are seamless scraped wood floors on the entire first floor accept for the laundry room. The chef’s dream kitchen has quartz countertops, six-burner gas range, farm sink with champagne brass fixtures and a walk-in pantry. A separate laundry room provides a wet area for hanging-to-dry, cabinets and a second deep sink. The many name-brand windows bring in great natural lighting throughout the home.

A master en suite dressed with marble, scraped wood floors and a large walk-in closet sits right off the covered patio. The flex room can be a study or second living area for the additional two bedrooms upstairs.

A new paved alley provides rear-entry to the two-car garage. Spray foam insulation encapsulates the entire home and tank-less water heater for efficiency. An engineered post tension slab with pilings offers lifetime stability.

The home comes with a ten-year structural warranty and is offered at $529,900 by Peggy Douglas of Williams Trew Realtors. Call 817-733-7307 or email peggy.douglas@williamstrew.com

