Real Estate

Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

December 31, 2017 12:00 AM

UPDATED December 28, 2017 03:01 PM

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents the traditional home located at 12800 Bella Villa Drive on a beautifully groomed corner lot in Bella Flora, one of Fort Worth’s premier gated communities. Impeccably maintained with over 4,200 square feet, the home features four bedrooms, private guest suite with kitchenette, four bathrooms, two living areas, dual entry driveways, and four-car garage.

Approaching the home, guests are greeted by a lush, manicured lawn and stunning stone and brick construction. With gorgeous pillars and exquisite crown moldings, the entryway provides an open and inviting first impression. Further inside, the open living room showcases gas log fireplace, hand-scraped hickory wood floors, 20-foot wood-beamed ceilings and large windows to offer ample natural light. The large gourmet kitchen features a five-burner gas stove, granite countertops, island with prep sink and access to the back patio. An easy, open design flawlessly connects the kitchen to an elegant breakfast room which provides beautiful views to the back yard.

A spacious master suite is complete with 20-foot wood-beamed ceilings, gas log fireplace, and attached spa-like master bathroom. The bathroom features a walk-in shower, garden tub, separate vanities, and a large walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the home, the private guest suite enjoys a large second living room, kitchenette, full bath and separate entry. Two remaining bedrooms include private attached baths and walk-in closets. The utility room features built-in cabinets, sink, and ample room for freezer.

Out the back door, relax and enjoy the covered patio complete with stone fireplace and gorgeous views of an expansive backyard. There are too many amenities to list. Contact Moore at 817-517-4865 for a private showing or visit online at LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.

