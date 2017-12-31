The home at 339 Creekview Terrace is priced $581,000.
Real Estate

Williams Trew | Parker County

December 31, 2017 12:00 AM

UPDATED December 28, 2017 02:55 PM

The home at 339 Creekview Terrace, a new build from the design-minded master craftsmen at AG is located in Parker County’s Parks of Aledo. Attention to detail is revealed at every turn of the 4,063 square foot transitional-style home.

Beautifully landscaped, the impressive exterior features pristine stone and brick work. Upon entry, the expansive open-concept floor plan features formal dining room with ornate chandelier and warm den/study with rustic-beamed vaulted ceiling and incredible light fixture.

The first floor boasts hand-scraped wood floors and large windows yielding incredible natural light throughout. The open kitchen includes a large island, granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless-steel name-brand appliances and breakfast nook. The living room features a fireplace and is highlighted with beamed ceilings. The master suite includes large windows, separate vanities, luxurious soaking tub, walk-in shower and large closet. Also on the first floor, the guest bedroom includes spacious closet and full bath with exquisite tile work and walk-in shower. The large laundry room and mud bench are located off the garage entry. The first floor powder bath is a welcome addition to the home.

The second floor centers around a large landing area with wood floors and features a carpeted media room and two spacious, carpeted bedrooms with Jack-and-Jill bath.

Located in Parks of Aledo, the four-bedroom, three-and-one-half-bath home is offered at $581,000 and may be shown by appointment only through Spencer Perry of Williams Trew at 817-964-5210 or spencer@williamstrew.com.

