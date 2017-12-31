Elevate Realty Group | Granbury

The home at 5005 Little Road offers country living at its finest with the serene, equestrian Austin Stone estate. Located on the Fort Worth side of Granbury, the home is convenient to commuters traveling to Weatherford or Fort Worth. The fenced property is situated on five acres, energy efficient, updated from top-to-bottom and is move-in ready.
Passing through the solar gate the 4,065 square foot home is nestled amongst trees providing privacy. The home has four bedrooms, three baths plus powder room, a three-car garage, office and bonus room. Enter through double front doors and be greeted with gleaming hardwood floors. The living room has a stone fireplace and large windows to let in a ton of light. The kitchen has double ovens, a new five-burner induction stove top with stainless-steel vent, granite countertops, custom cabinets and a walk-in pantry.
The master bedroom is spacious as is the master bath. The bathroom includes a jetted tub, large separate shower, his-and-her sinks and a custom walk-in closet. All rooms are large and the fourth bedroom could be used as a second master suite, media room or second living area.
The large deck out back is perfect for any occasion and even comes with a fireplace overlooking the property. Horses will be comfortable in the five-stall barn which includes a tack room, room for storage and even has its own laundry room. The property is potential Ag exempt.
Never miss a local story.
The home is priced $547,500. Call an Elevate agent at 817-736-5757 to schedule a viewing.
Comments