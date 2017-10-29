The home at 6829 Woodstock Road is open Sunday, October 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The home at 6829 Woodstock Road is open Sunday, October 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Real Estate

Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

October 29, 2017 12:00 AM

The home in coveted Ridglea Hills has been beautifully updated and is close to Luther Lake and an elementary school.

The charming mid-century modern home is nestled on a large landscaped yard shaded by aged trees and colorful crepe myrtles. Inside, discover more than 2,300 square feet of open living space with warm, wood floors and huge windows.

A large living room with gas log fireplace and formal dining room adjoin to create the perfect space for entertaining. There is also a versatile room off the kitchen for a home office or just a quiet place.

The kitchen was designed for the master chef with a breakfast bar, granite counters, generous pantry space, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including the five-burner gas cook-top with a sleek floating vent-a-hood, double ovens and warming drawer. The breakfast area is framed by a big window to offer a cheerful place to start the day.

Three comfortably-sized bedrooms and two full baths have all been renovated. The master bedroom has room for a sitting area. Enjoy the generous master bath with dual sinks, a separate shower and walk-in closets. Another separate bedroom suite with full bathroom is ideal for guests or in-laws on the opposite side of the home.

Added amenities include a full-size utility room with a sink and a gated, paved, backyard drive. The covered patio with flat screen wiring is ready for outdoor relaxing.

Offered at $378,000, 6829 Woodstock Road is open Sunday, October 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Kathy Ferguson of Virginia Cook Realtors at 817-291-2000, kferguson@virginiacook.com or visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13611792-6829-woodstock-road-fort-worth-tx-76116.

