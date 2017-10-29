Williams Trew | Aledo

Stefani Hill along with Williams Trew Real Estate presents 418 Prairie Run, a colonial-style home in the Parks of Aledo neighborhood.
Built by Clarity Homes in 2015, the home boasts over 3,000 square feet. The two-story grand entry is bordered by a cozy study and formal dining room. A butler’s pantry with wine fridge leads into the kitchen featuring honed granite and quartz counters, custom lighting fixtures and hardware. The upgraded stainless-steel appliances and marble backsplash give the designer kitchen a magazine wow factor.
The breakfast room & kitchen open into a spacious and inviting living room with a tile-accented marble fireplace. A powder bath conveniently positioned makes entertaining effortless.
Located on the first floor, the oversized master suite boasts a coffered wall and sitting area, walk-in closet, his-and-her sinks, soaking garden tub and separate shower.
Upstairs is a second living room, a private guest bedroom with en suite bathroom, and two secondary bedrooms share a hall bathroom complete with double sinks.
Plantation shutters, custom paint, walk-in closets and ample storage all add impressive details throughout the home.
The large backyard has ample grass space with room to run and play and is complete with a covered patio, which provides the perfect space to entertain or relax.
The home is a designer’s dream and offered at $425,000. For more information or to schedule a private viewing contact Hill at 817-368-5728.
Comments