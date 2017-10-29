Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Fort Worth

The lakefront custom home at 6109 Forest River Drive is located in Fort Worth’s guarded and gated River Bend Estates. Built in 2014, the transitional stunner offers nearly 6,000 square feet of contemporary living and abundant luxuries, including ultra-smooth interior walls painted with Ferrari automotive paint.
The home boasts soaring ceilings and an expansive open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. The two-story entry gallery features a modernist staircase to the second floor, while the living area ahead features an unusual angled corner fireplace. The space flows generously to the sleek gourmet kitchen, complete with a large island for cooking and eating, stacked-marble backsplashes and top-of-the line appliances. There are multiple access points from the first floor, through large glass doors, to the backyard paradise, where a fire pit and heated diving pool overlook a private lake exclusive to River Bend Estates.
The home has five bedrooms, including a first-floor master suite with a private patio and a dreamlike, light-filled spa bath with soothing touches: a name-brand tub with chromatherapy and vibrating hydrotherapy; a steam shower with aromatherapy; and a towel warmer.
In all, there are two living areas, two dining areas and three garage spaces. On more than a half-acre and in the Fort Worth Independent School District, the dramatic but comfortable home is just minutes away from Fort Worth and Arlington.
The home is listed by John Zimmerman for $849,000. To see this and all the luxury homes, ranches and land offered by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty across North Texas and around the world visit briggsfreeman.com.
