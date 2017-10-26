Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The beautiful five-bedroom, four and one-half bath home is situated on an oversized lot that is just over an acre in size and is located mere blocks from TCU in the highly sought-after Westcliff neighborhood. The home is nestled on a pristinely manicured lawn with a private, circular driveway and backs up to a wooded green space and creek.
The centrally-located home is full of natural light and has recently replaced windows. It features an updated master suite with a built-in media cabinet and private bath. The recently renovated kitchen is adorned with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, an oversized sink, and an induction cook top all framed by a beautiful herringbone subway tile backsplash. The home boasts a bright and welcoming formal living area with a large fireplace and overlooks the beautiful front lawn. The secondary bedrooms are large, with walk-in closets and one includes a cozy fireplace. Two of the secondary bedrooms are connected by an updated Jack- and-Jill bath with separate dressing areas. The 5th bedroom is located off the den and is being used as an office. This bedroom/office has a built-in desk, a full bath, and a separate outdoor entrance to the home. The roof has been recently replaced and an additional A/C unit for the bedroom suite.
Enjoy the outdoors on the front covered porch with plenty of room for seating, or step through the French doors to the back yard to soak in the sun on the large stone patio with steps that lead down to the back yard (with room for a pool) and gated access to the wooded area behind the home. The huge covered carport area has room for three cars and is a wonderful place for gatherings and parties year-round. Call Carol Swanson at 817-233-0949 for an appointment.
Comments