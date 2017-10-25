Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas | Keller

Rich Robbins with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas in Southlake presents 1617 Emerald Knoll Court in the Marshall Ridge subdivision of Keller which boasts easy access to Highways 377 and 114 and Interstate 35W.
Curb appeal of the home is enhanced by stone walls and features plus an aggregate walkway.
The home sits atop a knoll with views of the sunsets for miles from the covered front porch. Entering through the heavy metal/glass front door homeowners immediately feel the spaciousness and volume ceilings surrounded by the wood flooring, curving iron/wood stairs and French doors. The high ceilings are enhanced with plantation shutters all overlooking the large yard. The gourmet kitchen and family room are both very large and enhanced by the butler pantry and wine area which features a wrought-iron door.
Downstairs includes a master and second bedroom plus living/den, dining, study/office and playroom/media. Upstairs opens to the first floor and includes a large family room and two bedrooms. The four bedrooms all have separate baths.
The colors are light with the plantation shutters opening the home up to light and bright. All rooms are large and the closets and storage are abundant. There are plenty of cabinets throughout. All this and topped off with a three-car garage, spacious yard and the end cul-de-sac location for privacy.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Robbins at 214-202-2100.
