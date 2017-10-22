Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Always Open

Three units in The Lakeside Tower, the luxurious new 16-story high-rise in Flower Mound, will be open for touring from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22.
October 22, 2017 12:00 AM

There is nothing like a Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty open-house tour. Several times a year, the firm invites potential buyers and house-lovers to see the finest residences in the finest neighborhoods. Hundreds of homes are opened on a Sunday, and thousands of people come.

The firm’s exceptional homes, ranches and land are open for touring 24-7 at briggsfreeman.com. Flip through large, bright and beautiful photos of every listing. Watch the highest-quality video tours. And, with 3D tours on select property-detail pages, potential buyers can fully immerse themselves in many of the homes listed. The firm remains at the forefront of interactive technology as an affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty®, which introduced 3D tours on sothebysrealty.com in 2016. The 3D tours also feature virtual reality (VR) capabilities on an Android phone or compatible VR headset.

What’s more, briggsfreeman.com can be tailored to specific needs. The site has an interactive map and advanced search options, so users can immediately see listings appear in their precise locations. Search results can be filtered based on price, number of rooms, property type, amenities offered and even the boundaries of a neighborhood or school district.

The sites are just two ways Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty shows off its offerings. It puts luxury listings in print: in top regional publications and its own B magazine, a stunning publication that marries the luxury lifestyle with the firm’s best properties. Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty optimizes its listings on social media, too, where many buyers are.

In the digital neighborhood, homes offered by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty are always open.

To see all the open houses, luxury homes ranches and land in North Texas and around the world offered by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, visit briggsfreeman.com.

