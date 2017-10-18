Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Grapevine

Sharon Auffet, the DFWhomelistings.net Team, and Coldwell Banker present 3417 Balboa Court, located in the Lakeview Estates subdivision of Grapevine. The home is a total makeover on a quiet cul-de-sac lot and a short walk to Meadowmere Park and Grapevine Lake.
The home offers five bedrooms, including a nanny or mother-in-law space downstairs, three and one-half bathrooms, large formal dining room, and a three-car garage with fourth tandem garage, big enough to park a boat and still have room for cars. The floors downstairs are engineered hickory hardwood flooring.
The kitchen has had a transformation with exotic granite, white cabinets and all new name-brand stainless-steel appliances including double oven (one is convection) and gas-on-glass cook top. All bathrooms have had makeovers. The second floor features four bedrooms, including the master suite with dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet, as well as a large game room.
The backyard is private and spacious with a covered patio and plenty of room for a pool. The home is located within the Carroll Independent School District. Both air and heat units installed new in June 2017 and are 16-seer units for maximum efficiency.
The home is priced $520,000. For additional information, call Auffet at 972-742-7039 or visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
Comments