The home at 3417 Balboa Court is priced $520,000.
The home at 3417 Balboa Court is priced $520,000.
The home at 3417 Balboa Court is priced $520,000.

Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Grapevine

October 18, 2017 12:01 AM

Sharon Auffet, the DFWhomelistings.net Team, and Coldwell Banker present 3417 Balboa Court, located in the Lakeview Estates subdivision of Grapevine. The home is a total makeover on a quiet cul-de-sac lot and a short walk to Meadowmere Park and Grapevine Lake.

The home offers five bedrooms, including a nanny or mother-in-law space downstairs, three and one-half bathrooms, large formal dining room, and a three-car garage with fourth tandem garage, big enough to park a boat and still have room for cars. The floors downstairs are engineered hickory hardwood flooring.

The kitchen has had a transformation with exotic granite, white cabinets and all new name-brand stainless-steel appliances including double oven (one is convection) and gas-on-glass cook top. All bathrooms have had makeovers. The second floor features four bedrooms, including the master suite with dual sinks, jetted tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet, as well as a large game room.

The backyard is private and spacious with a covered patio and plenty of room for a pool. The home is located within the Carroll Independent School District. Both air and heat units installed new in June 2017 and are 16-seer units for maximum efficiency.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The home is priced $520,000. For additional information, call Auffet at 972-742-7039 or visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

    Take in the beauty of the Central Coast with these aerial views of Big Sur, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, San Simeon and Moonstone Beach in Cambria, filmed in May 2016. Courtesy of Mike Robinson, www.MikeRobinson.photography

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video 3:05

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video
He believes the credit card skimmer got him before. But not this time. 0:41

He believes the credit card skimmer got him before. But not this time.
Tiny horses became an obsession for Buda man 1:25

Tiny horses became an obsession for Buda man

View More Video