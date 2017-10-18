Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller ISD

Karen Blackburn and Coldwell Banker present 12844 Steadman Farms Drive, just two and one-half years old and loaded with upgrades. The home is located in the subdivision of Steadman Farms and the Keller Independent School District.
The four-bedroom, three and one-half bath, two-car garage home has curb appeal that features beautiful stone accents, shutters, and a covered front porch. Inside, one is greeted with warm wood floors in the entry and throughout most of the first floor. The dining room faces the front of the home and is accented with attractive thick baseboards and leads right to the butler’s pantry and spacious kitchen. Enjoy the kitchen and all the details including granite counter tops, stone backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, upgraded lighting and cabinet package, plenty of storage and workspace, a large island and breakfast bar, a walk-in pantry, and the family room with lots of natural sunlight, perfect for entertaining guests and hosting holiday parties. The family room provides comfortable space and includes a fireplace with the gas starter or traditional wood burning.
Relaxation comes easy in the private master bedroom on the first floor that includes a sitting area, bay windows and garden tub in the Texas sized bathroom. There is also an oversized separate walk-in shower, two separate vanities, linen closet, and a large walk-in closet. Completing the downstairs is a utility room with tons of cabinet storage, a sink, great folding space and room for a second refrigerator or freezer. Organization is easy in the mudroom outside of the utility room.
Upstairs, there are three more enormous bedrooms, two full bathrooms - one includes a Jack-and-Jill bath. Entertainment spaces include a large game room and a media room.
The energy efficient home includes a tankless water heater, radiant barrier low E windows, programmable thermostats, low-flow commodes, freeze sensor on the sprinkler system and excellent insulation. Outdoors, the back covered patio opens to wonderful space for pets or play. The community has a wonderful oasis area with two pools and a playground just a short walk away. The home is convenient to shopping, restaurants, highways, and entertainment.
The home is priced $400,000. For a private viewing, contact Karen Blackburn at 817-946-0978.
