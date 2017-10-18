Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Dee Kvasnicka, with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Colleyville, presents the traditional-style home on over a half-acre in the neighborhood of Woodland Hills in Colleyville, 2904 Scarborough Lane W. The location is just minutes from D/FW Airport and a short commute from downtown Fort Worth or Dallas. The home is in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.
An impressive circular driveway encompasses a landscaped island which welcomes visitors to the four-bedroom home. The lovely home has a chef’s kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. The island cook top has space for seating. The sizable breakfast room features a window wall and huge built-in hutch.
The master suite is located on the first level and has dual closets and vanities as well as a separate tub and shower. Windows and a door leading to the back patio complete the large master retreat.
A mother-in-law suite and bright utility room are also located on the first floor.
The elegant curved staircase leads to a game room with a built-in desk. Two upstairs bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, share a bath. Two massive storage areas are located upstairs with one leading to floored attic space.
The rear grounds feature an inviting play-pool, a nice sized pergola and lots of green space with plenty of room for outdoor entertaining.
The rear entry 3-car garage has a spiral staircase leading to the attic.
For more information or for a private showing, contact Dee at 817-808-8002 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503-4000.
