The home at 2904 Scarborough Lane W is located on over a half-acre.
The home at 2904 Scarborough Lane W is located on over a half-acre.
The home at 2904 Scarborough Lane W is located on over a half-acre.

Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

October 18, 2017 12:01 AM

Dee Kvasnicka, with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Colleyville, presents the traditional-style home on over a half-acre in the neighborhood of Woodland Hills in Colleyville, 2904 Scarborough Lane W. The location is just minutes from D/FW Airport and a short commute from downtown Fort Worth or Dallas. The home is in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

An impressive circular driveway encompasses a landscaped island which welcomes visitors to the four-bedroom home. The lovely home has a chef’s kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. The island cook top has space for seating. The sizable breakfast room features a window wall and huge built-in hutch.

The master suite is located on the first level and has dual closets and vanities as well as a separate tub and shower. Windows and a door leading to the back patio complete the large master retreat.

A mother-in-law suite and bright utility room are also located on the first floor.

The elegant curved staircase leads to a game room with a built-in desk. Two upstairs bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, share a bath. Two massive storage areas are located upstairs with one leading to floored attic space.

The rear grounds feature an inviting play-pool, a nice sized pergola and lots of green space with plenty of room for outdoor entertaining.

The rear entry 3-car garage has a spiral staircase leading to the attic.

For more information or for a private showing, contact Dee at 817-808-8002 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503-4000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

    Take in the beauty of the Central Coast with these aerial views of Big Sur, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, San Simeon and Moonstone Beach in Cambria, filmed in May 2016. Courtesy of Mike Robinson, www.MikeRobinson.photography

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video 3:05

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video
NFLPA lawyers arrive in New Orleans for Ezekiel Elliott hearing 0:53

NFLPA lawyers arrive in New Orleans for Ezekiel Elliott hearing
Fort Worth city attorneys to rewrite the smoking ordinance 2:59

Fort Worth city attorneys to rewrite the smoking ordinance

View More Video