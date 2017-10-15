Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Homes Open in Fort Worth

There’s no better day to find the perfect place to call home. Sunday, October 15 experience hundreds of Fort Worth’s finest homes in every neighborhood, style and price point as part of “Fall in Love,” the fall open-house tour by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. Here, just a few homes open to tour.
An estate home on more than 1.29 acres, 9517 Bella Terra Drive in Montserrat has it all: five bedrooms, five baths, a theatre room, fitness room, cocktail bar, wine-tasting room with wine refrigerator and garage space for eight cars. The back yard is a private waterpark with a sparkling pool and slide, waterfall and more. The home is listed for $3,349,900 by John Zimmerman and open from 2 to 4 p.m.
In Fort Worth’s gated River Crest Landing, 1517 Rivercrest Court is a bespoke Spanish-style home with Spanish tile roof, oversized copper gutters, lush landscaping, soaring ceilings, commercial-style open kitchen, spacious master bedroom with sitting area and fireplace, en-suite family and guest bedrooms and a sparkling pool and spa. The home is listed by Clay Brants and Laurie Brants for $1,690,000 and open from 2 to 4 p.m.
Walk to TCU games from the custom-built home at 3208 Lamesa Place with gleaming hardwoods, dentil molding and arched doorways, plus a kitchen equipped with copper sink, two pantries and name-brand appliances, family room with barrel ceiling, utility room, craft room, elegant master suite, two guest bedrooms and peaceful outdoor patios. The home is listed by Leigh Crates for $705,000 and open from 2 to 4 p.m.
The elegantly designed home at 545 Trail Rider Road is move-in ready with $28,000 worth of elaborate upgrades in the highly desirable gated community of River Heights. Enjoy easy access to restaurants and shopping of downtown, West 7th and the Fort Worth Cultural District. The home is listed by Allison Hayden for $544,000 and open from 2 to 4 p.m.
