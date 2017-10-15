DFWProperties.net | Fort Worth

The home at 7905 Sandy Shores Court is open Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The premier listing at 7905 Sandy Shores Court is offered by Luci DiGiorgio with DFWProperties.net. The one-of-a-kind completely updated “Hollywood Chic” mid-century waterfront lake home is located on a large lot with boat dock. Panoramic views and an open floor plan make the home perfect for entertaining inside and out.

Nestled on a cul-de-sac in Lake Country Estates, the three-bedroom, three and one-half bath, two-story home has a commercial grade kitchen. Enjoy the daily tranquility and activities that Eagle Mountain Lake offers.

The home is open Saturday and Sunday, October 14-15 from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment contact DiGiorgio at 817-228-0854.

