Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 1107 Elizabeth Boulevard is a beautifully remodeled Italian Renaissance found in the heart of the historical Ryan Place Addition. There is a formal living and dining room, a sunny breakfast room and media room in the basement that allows plenty of space for living and entertaining. Downstairs is a sun room that opens off the living area and is perfect for relaxation or office space. The kitchen is filled with natural lighting and has parquet floors, plenty of counter space, double ovens, a built-in refrigerator and a spacious island to make it any chef’s dream.
Upstairs are three large bedrooms - the master with attached bathroom and large walk-in closet and two bedrooms that share a spacious hallway bathroom. There are endless amounts of built-in cabinets for storage throughout the home. Decorative lighting and tasteful splashes of color give the home a uniquely charming feel.
The front yard is large and open and the backyard is complete with a beautiful pool with a covered area. The backyard also contains a garage apartment that is fully equipped with a full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living area.
Offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors, the home will be open Sunday, October 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information about the home, listed for $825,000, contact Debbie Norris at 817-996-5249.
