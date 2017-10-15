Virginia Cook, Realtors | Fort Worth

The home, built in 2015 and within walking distance to TCU and Bluebonnet Circle, captures all the charm and authenticity of 1930s-era Craftsman architecture, beginning at the front porch perfectly sized for a pair of rocking chairs.
The period charm continues inside, but the amenities are modern day throughout a sunny open concept floor plan accentuated by engineered hardwood flooring, huge windows with plantation shutters and a serene designer color palette.
At the center of the home, the spacious granite kitchen, dining, and living area are united by a wall of windows overlooking the patio and fenced backyard.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home includes a private master suite with a luxurious bath with granite counters, double vanities, large glass walk-in shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. The second full bath also gleams with granite counters and serene paint colors.
Added amenities include a utility room, mud room, two-car garage, Nest thermostat, security system and sprinkler system.
Offered at $330,000, 2605 Mission Street is open Sunday, October 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Lauren Edwards of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-235-8987 or ledwards@virginiacook.com.
Comments