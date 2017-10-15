Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Beautifully situated on a double lot near Texas Christian University, the enchanting Colonial Hills revival offers an incredible opportunity to live in one of Fort Worth’s most coveted neighborhoods. The welcoming covered porch, pristine grounds and canopy of mature trees immediately establish the home’s timeless elegance.
Inside the beautiful 4,100 square foot home, a welcoming entry leads to casual yet timeless living spaces filled with natural light and exquisite finish-out. Exceptional detail and high quality construction are evident the moment you step inside.
The updated gourmet kitchen overlooks the backyard grounds and features custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless appliances including the gas range. The spacious multi-purpose utility room is conveniently located adjacent to the space allowing an excellent opportunity for a secondary work space, wine refrigerator and storage.
Other exceptional features include a spacious downstairs master suite with attached sitting room, game room with wet bar, cozy den, office, downstairs guest suite, and an oversized detached 2-car garage with bonus space for guest house.
The four-bedroom home has been renovated with updated electrical, plumbing, HVAC, radiant barrier insulation, sound proofing and refurbished hardwoods.
Outdoor living includes two covered verandas boasting a full outdoor kitchen with built-in BBQ grill, refrigerator, granite, fireplace, surround sound, expansive open patio and landscaped grounds.
Contact Ida Duwe-Olsen and Ted Olsen with Williams Trew Real Estate Services at 817-723-5166 or ida@wiliamstrew.com to schedule a private tour of 3233 Westcliff Road West, offered at $965,000.
