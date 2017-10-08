Ebby Halliday Realtors | Mansfield

The home at 12 Forest Drive is priced $434,900.
The home at 12 Forest Drive is priced $434,900. Shoot2Sell

October 08, 2017 12:00 AM

The updated red brick home at 12 Forest Drive in Mansfield sits on an over-sized corner lot with mature trees in the gated community of Sherwood on the Green. Residences have access to a private entrance that leads to the 15th hole of the Walnut Creek golf course. The home is priced $434,900.

Upon entry, French doors lead into a large and bright study with built-in shelving. Nestled behind the study and across from the kitchen is the dining room. The kitchen is open and large enough to host gatherings and includes an island with tons of counter space and cabinets to fit the needs of a gourmet chef.

The main living area includes hardwoods and built-ins and opens the kitchen. The three-bedrooms are downstairs and the huge game room is upstairs.

For more information, contact Darrah Adamcik at 817-481-5882.

