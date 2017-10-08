Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew and Patty Williamson present the five-bedroom home in the heart of Tanglewood. The home, located at 3220 Tanglewood Trail is move-in ready and boasts many updates throughout the 3,015 square feet of living space. The kitchen has been opened up to the living area and remodeled with stainless appliances, granite, double ovens, gas cook top, breakfast bar and custom cabinets. A breakfast area provides casual dining space beside the kitchen.
Both hall and master baths have been updated in recent years. The formal living area features a stone fireplace and hardwood floors. A formal dining room is wonderful for entertaining. The second living area is flooded with natural light and provides a lovely view of the backyard.
With three bedrooms on the first floor including the master, the floor plan is inviting for gatherings. The second floor features two bedrooms, and a full bath.
Beautiful mature trees on the lot provide shade in the Texas summers. Enjoy the delightful sparkling diving pool and additional grassy back yard for lounging and entertaining. The pool has recently been re-surfaced and is heated. The premier location is within walking distance of Overton Park, blocks away from TCU and convenient access to the Trinity Trails. Offered at $620,000, the home is open for viewing Sunday, October 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Williamson at 817-247-4673, patty@williamstrew.com or visit www.williamstrew.com.
