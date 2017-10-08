Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, presents 5433 Huntly Drive on a lot in the heart of Riverhills, priced $1,250,000.
Masterfully designed, the home has four bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms. Spanning over 4,500 square-feet, the custom-built residence is graced by soaring ceilings and features plenty of natural light.
The grand entryway is complimented by a sweeping staircase that leads into a voluminous, airy, open layout made for entertaining. The custom design and handpicked selections include hardwood floors and modern hardware.
The first-floor master suite features an oversized closet and a full bathroom with garden tub and glass shower.
The gourmet eat-in kitchen features top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances including a sub-zero refrigerator, walk-in pantry and marble counters.
The home is timeless in its appearance with plenty of windows, manicured landscaping and a covered patio space perfect for entertaining.
Contact Rick Wegman 817-584-7033 or John Giordano 817-991-1862 for additional details.
