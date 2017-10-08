Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southlake

The one-owner residence at 1311 Concord Avenue, located in the Hills of Monticello boasts four bedrooms with two down, gourmet kitchen and an open floor plan.
Custom built with pier and beam post tension stress foundation, DECRA Class-4 50-year roof, designer crystal glass doors and oversized rooms.
The home features a backyard oasis with pool and spa that offer stunning views of greenbelt and pond with lit fountain on 54 acres of private common areas including six ponds, seven miles of biking and walking trails/tennis courts. Carroll Independent School District.
The home is priced $829,900. For more information or a private showing, contact Therese Deptula 817-739-5400.
Comments