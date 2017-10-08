Ebby Halliday Realtors | Arlington

The home at 1819 Waterwood Drive is priced $307,000.
October 08, 2017

The Arlington-Mansfield offices of Ebby Halliday Realtors and Jan Pestinger are marketing the home at 1819 Waterwood Drive, priced $307,000. Located in Prestonwood Estates, the updated, move-in ready North Arlington home offers over 2,600 square feet and displays curb appeal.

The entryway leads to two adjoining living areas featuring fabulous flooring and stacked-stone fireplace with gas logs and a room with glass windows and a skylight, which had previously been used as an atrium.

Quality granite counters, tumbled marble back splash, a gas cook top range and state-of-the-art microwave make the kitchen a chef’s dream. Choose from two areas to dine – formal dining room or the eat-in kitchen with granite breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is a separate utility room with built-in cabinets.

Relax in the master retreat with over-sized tub and separate shower. Abundant storage is found throughout the spacious four-bedroom, three-bath home including three master closets. A split bedroom with its own bathroom can be used as flex space for a mother-in-law suite, study or craft room. The over-sized rear-entry garage offers additional space for a workshop or storage.

To see additional property photos visit www.1819Waterwood.Ebby.com, and for more information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Pestinger at 817-680-0720.

