Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Why This Fall is the Season to Sell

There may never be a better time to sell your home. Here, four reasons why from keeping current matters, a top provider of education and industry analysis for real-estate agents.
Demand is strong. The National Association of Realtors shows that buyer demand remains very strong throughout the majority of the country. And, more often than not, multiple buyers are competing with each other for a home.
There is less competition now. Housing inventory is still under the six-month supply that is needed for a normal housing market. This means that, in the majority of the country, there are not enough homes for sale to satisfy the number of buyers in the market. This is good news for homeowners who have gained equity as their home values have increased.
The process will be quicker. Today’s competitive environment has forced buyers to do all they can to stand out from the crowd, including getting preapproved for their mortgage financing. This makes the entire selling process much faster. According to Ellie Mae, the time to close a loan has dropped to 43 days.
There will never be a better time to move up. The inventory of homes for sale at higher prices has forced these markets into a buyer’s market. Prices are projected to appreciate by 5 percent over the next year, according to CoreLogic, so if moving to a higher-priced home it will cost more in raw dollars — both in down payment and mortgage payment.
