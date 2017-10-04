Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Possum Kingdom Lake

Sabrina Sparkman and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage present 1205 Caprock Court located in the serene, gated community of The Hills above Possum Kingdom Lake.
The rare, one-of-a-kind chalet-style, elegant log home, built with huge white Douglas fir logs from British Columbia, sits hilltop on beautiful Possum Kingdom Lake. One will appreciate the unbeatable combination of the upscale finish-out and the mountain-top feel of the five-bedroom home which sits on around two impeccably manicured acres.
Red oak, hand-scraped hardwood floors adorn the great room while the kitchen has slate flooring trimmed with hardwood. Interesting ceiling treatments and a variety of ceiling heights add to the appeal of the charming residence. Unmatched tranquility and spectacular views of the lake are found from the back of the home. In addition to the main home, a finished-out game room and office are found above the separate three-car garage.
The tranquil development, just 90 miles west of Fort Worth, has the perfect combination of spacious country living near the ‘Great Lake of Texas’ while at the same time enjoying upscale amenities such as the gorgeous infinity community clubhouse swimming pool and fitness center that overlook the northeast side of the lake as well as the quiet, heavily treed community lake cabin with nearby boat dock, boat launch, and boat storage.
Contact Listing Agent, Sabrina Sparkman at 817-637-8835 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503-4000, for a private tour.
CUTLINE: The home at 1205 Caprock Court was built with huge white Douglas fir logs.
