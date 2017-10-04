Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Haslet

Tara Blackburn-Staples and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage present a majestic custom home with a pool on .65 acres, built by Bailee Custom Homes. The home is located at 1406 Clover Drive in The Meadow in Haslet, served by the Northwest Independent School District.
Inside the tastefully decorated home, the beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors in the entryway opens onto a magnificent space in which the study is accented by gorgeous wood crown molding, thick baseboards, window casings and great natural light. The spacious family room features an attractive floor to ceiling stone fireplace with gas logs, cedar beams, and a wonderful view to the serene backyard.
The oversized kitchen has many features, including attractive granite countertops, backsplash, custom cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, slate appliances including an upgraded gas cooktop, a built-in microwave, double oven, dishwasher, pot filler, decorative lighting and a large breakfast bar overlooking the cheerful breakfast area (large enough for formal dining) and family room.
The split master bedroom has a tray ceiling, large windows, and a roomy and luxurious bathroom complete with a stand alone tub, huge walk-in shower with 2 shower heads, 2 long sink/vanity areas, framed mirrors and a nice size walk-in closet complete with shelving.
On the opposite side of the home, you'll find 3 more bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms decked out in granite, and an oversized game room.
The home is extremely energy efficient and filled with lots of extras such as upgraded carpet and padding, travertine and marble floors, large secondary bedrooms with equally as large closets, foam insulation, low E windows, a dream laundry room the size of a bedroom.
There is a huge covered patio with over 700 square feet, outdoor kitchen with an inline natural gas grill, storage drawers, outdoor refrigerator, living area, play pool, cedar gazebo (with electricity running to it), a view of the most amazing sunsets, gorgeous landscape, four-car garage, and a desirable community with an active HOA hosting block parties, etc. The lot is one of the biggest in the community and provides spectacular views for fireworks on the 4th of July and New Years Eve.
The fabulous property is listed at $582,000. For more information and an appointment to see the home, contact Blackburn-Staples at 817-917-0033.
