Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller

Ray Tremain and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage present the home at 1040 Mount Gilead Road in Keller with over 3,600 square feet and priced $875,000. The four-bedroom, three and one-half bath custom home was built in 2004 and is located on 2.2 beautiful acres of horses permitted property. The home has a large open and covered patio, beautiful pool with spa, and a three-car oversized garage. Interior finishes include gorgeous hard wood floors and Austin stone fireplaces in both the family room and living area.
The home has a large kitchen which opens to the family room with beamed ceilings, dry bar and plantation shutters. The kitchen features a six-burner gas cooktop, convection microwave, double convection ovens, island with butcher block, and breakfast bar. The master bedroom includes a sitting area, walk-in closet, and see-through fireplace to the spacious bathroom with separate sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Three bedrooms are located on the first floor. The fourth bedroom along with a large game room and study are located on the second floor.
A beautiful horse barn, constructed of Austin stone with cedar trim, was built within the last few years and is approximately 1920 square feet and includes three horse stalls, feed room, tack room and wash rack plus an additional 960 square feet of covered patio. In addition to the barn, the property is cross fenced and offers a large lit arena along with a nice dog kennel for outside pets or hunting dogs. There is a water well which is used to water the grass and some of the horse pasture. The roof was replaced in September 2017. For more information, contact Tremain at 214-912-3981 or visit www.coldwelbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
