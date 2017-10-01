How Texas Realtors are helping Texans feel at home again after Harvey

As of mid-September, nearly 200,000 homes in Southeast Texas were damaged or destroyed after Hurricane Harvey hit land in August. Homeowners and renters affected by this massive disaster are facing a long road to recovery, but luckily they don’t have to do it alone.
Realtors have an intimate understanding of how important it is to have a safe place to call home. That is why Realtors in Texas and across the nation continue to donate to the Texas Realtors Relief Fund, which distributed more than $1 million worth of assistance in the week following Hurricane Harvey. The relief fund helps people with mortgage or rental payment assistance when they have suffered losses due to natural disasters in Texas.
In addition to donations, many Texas Realtors immediately rushed into action to assist those in need. They collected supplies, aided in cleanup efforts and even jumped into their own boats to rescue people stranded in floodwaters. Many Texas Realtors are still doing these things to help others—even Texas Realtors who have been affected by Harvey, too.
If you, family or friends are facing the realities of this natural disaster, know that Texas Realtors are here to help. Many of those who were in Harvey’s path are beginning question whether they can rebuild or repair their property, or if they should sell their land. Others want to relocate and are seeking new homes. If you or someone you know is considering these things right now, a Texas Realtor can discuss your options and answer your questions. Find a Texas Realtor who can assist you with next steps at texasrealestate.com.
If you’d like to help the thousands of Texans who have applied for assistance through the Texas Realtors Relief fund, visit texasrealestate.com/relief. One-hundred percent of your contributions to the Texas Realtors Relief Fund are distributed directly to applicants. The more donations we receive, the more funds we can disperse.
