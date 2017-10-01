Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Martha Williams and Williams Trew Real Estate present the beautiful three-bedroom, three and one-half bath contemporary style home with over 4,000 square feet of living space. The home is nestled in the back of the gated Highland Park neighborhood on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. Gracious entry with open living area floor plan allows views of the treetops from every room. Spacious living room featuring soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, wet bar and wood burning fireplace. The living area opens into a separate dining room with access to decks for entertaining and enjoying the secluded setting. The gourmet kitchen is complete with granite countertops, built-in refrigerator, double oven, large island with second sink and an abundance of storage.
Enjoy wonderful views of the treetops with walls of windows and a private deck off the master suite. The renovated master bath includes heated floors, dual vanities, walk-in closet, separate shower and an oversized soaking tub cantilevered into the treetops. There are two additional bedrooms each with their own bath. Other distinctive features include an elevator, two-car detached garage with walkway to the front door, built-ins, separate utility room, skylights and an abundance of natural light throughout.
The home at 2108 Fountain Square is priced $925,000 and is open Sunday, October 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Martha Williams at 817-570-9401 or visit www.williamstrew.com to view more photos and the virtual tour.
